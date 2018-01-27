Braves’ Reveal Party For Goofy New Mascot Was All Kinds Of Bizarre

The Atlanta Braves have raised the bar for mascot reveals.

The Braves held Chopfest, their annual fan event, at SunTrust Park on Saturday, and the festivities were highlighted by the debut of the Braves’ new mascot, Blooper. The furry character didn’t just walk down some stairs, waive hello and take off, though.

No, the Braves put on some “Back to the Future”-esque stunt, and the results were both bizarre and hilarious.

Watch Blooper pop out of the “Character Builder 3000” in the clip below:

Get hype!

OK, maybe Blooper looks a little like the Phillie Phanatic (OK, maybe he looks a lot like the Phillie Phanatic), but he’s definitely better than Homer the Brave, who was as generic of a mascot as you’ll ever see.

You can watch the whole presentation below, and we kind of suggest it, if for no other reason than to watch the kids in the front row lose their marbles.

Watch LIVE as the new Braves mascot is revealed! #ChopFest https://t.co/tvuifu03cA — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 27, 2018

Awesome.

One more time, here’s Blooper in all his glory:

Good on Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte for playing along.

For the record: Aside from Wally the Green Monster, there might never be a better mascot name than Chief Noc-A-Homa, who served as the Braves’ original mascot from the 1950s until 1986.