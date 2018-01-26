Brockton, Philadelphia Mayors Engage In Yearly Requisite Super Bowl Bet

There’s a lot riding on Super Bowl LII.

Forget the legacy of the New England Patriots or the coronation of the Philadelphia Eagles, though. What’s really at stake is the potential sullying of iconic boxing statues.

Ahead of the big game in Minneapolis, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney and Brockton, Mass., mayor Bill Carpenter agreed to a Super Bowl bet, WCVB-TV reported Friday. The wager involves two famous boxing statues: the Rocky Balboa statue in Philly, and Brockton’s statue of Rocky Marciano, who, unlike his Philly counterpart, was a real boxer.

The terms: Marciano wears an Eagles jersey if Philly wins, and Balboa rocks a Patriots jersey if New England wins.

No word yet on how long the losing statue’s embarrassment will last.

And no disrespect to Brockton, but Philly’s Rocky statue obviously is the more famous of the two effigies. So, the prospect of seeing Balboa sporting a Tom Brady jersey at the feet of the art museum steps has to be exciting for Pats fans.

Of course, these types of bets are nothing new for Super Bowl season.

Last year, the president of Atlanta Motor Speedway lost a bet with the president of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and had to fly a Patriots flag outside the track offices after the Pats beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images