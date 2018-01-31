Broncos’ Von Miller Wants Kirk Cousins On Team To ‘Take Us Over The Edge’

Von Miller’s NFL experience has shown him Kirk Cousins might be his team’s messiah.

The Denver Broncos superstar linebacker is urging his team to pursue cousins this offseason. Miller issued the call to action Wednesday during his appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” when he revealed he’s in constant contact with the soon-to-be free-agent quarterback.

“He (Cousins) knows exactly how I feel about Kirk Cousins and what he’d mean to our team,” Miller said. “And what he would mean to a lot of other teams. He’s the hot quarterback on the market right now. … Yeah, we need Kirk. We need Kirk. I’d like to have Kirk. We have great quarterbacks now. Kirk could take us over the edge.”

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Cousins from the Washington Redskins on Wednesday via trade. Cousins will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Broncos are among at least four teams which are expected to pursue his services.

Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler are the incumbent quarterbacks in Denver, but none played well enough during the Broncos’ disappointing 2017 season to convince the team not to pursue an upgrade at the position.

In fact, Broncos president of football operations and general manager John Elway already said he intends to overhaul his quarterback depth chart, but we don’t know whether Miller was calling that shot behind the scenes. Probably not.

