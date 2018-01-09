Browns Manage To Make Hilarious Mistake On Saquon Barkley Tweet

The Cleveland Browns seem to always find a way to do, well, Cleveland Browns things.
The Browns conceivably have become the laughing stock of the NFL in recent seasons, which only was intensified by the team’s 0-16 record in the 2017 campaign. With that it mind, it makes sense why a top prospect might not be longing to be selected by the Browns No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
In preparation for this spring’s draft, the Browns tweeted a link to a story from their website which addressed the value of selecting a running back with a top pick. Cleveland intended to use Penn State product Saquon Barkley as the feature image, but in typical Browns fashion, they managed to mess it up.
Yes, Barkley did wear No. 26 for the Nittany Lions, but the player featured in the tweet, which since has been deleted, is Penn State’s other No. 26, freshman safety Jonathan Sunderland.
The Browns eventually fixed the matter by implementing an actual photo of Barkley, but the AFC North team made sure to acknowledge its mistake.
Stay tuned for the Browns’ next hilarious gaffe.
