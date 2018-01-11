Browns’ Myles Garrett Shows Off Unreal Athleticism On Basketball Court

When the Cleveland Browns drafted Myles Garrett No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, fans were told the defensive end had incredible athleticism. Garrett’s Injuries and the Browns’ 0-16 season, however, made it difficult to see what all the hype was about.
Well, Garrett recently pulled back the curtain — in a big way
Check out this clip of the 22-year-old playing basketball at a gym in Los Angeles:
Wow.
Now marvel at Garrett’s impressive 360 dunk:
What a freak.
In all seriousness, the Browns might want to turn things around in a hurry, unless they want Garrett to bolt for the NBA.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP