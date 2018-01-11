NFL

Browns’ Myles Garrett Shows Off Unreal Athleticism On Basketball Court

by on Thu, Jan 11, 2018 at 11:12AM
When the Cleveland Browns drafted Myles Garrett No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, fans were told the defensive end had incredible athleticism. Garrett’s Injuries and the Browns’ 0-16 season, however, made it difficult to see what all the hype was about.

Well, Garrett recently pulled back the curtain — in a big way

Check out this clip of the 22-year-old playing basketball at a gym in Los Angeles:

Wow.

Now marvel at Garrett’s impressive 360 dunk:

What a freak.

In all seriousness, the Browns might want to turn things around in a hurry, unless they want Garrett to bolt for the NBA.

