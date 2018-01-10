Bruce Arians Believes Nick Saban ‘Covets’ Giants’ Head Coaching Job

Nick Saban won his sixth national championship Monday night when the Alabama Crimson Tide outlasted the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
With Saban tying Bear Bryant for the most championships by a college football coach, the question about his possible return to the NFL will begin to arise. And while Alabama is stacked with elite talent at nearly every position, one former NFL head coach believes there is a job currently open that Saban “covets.”
Bruce Arians, who recently retired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, went on Tuesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Saban become the next head coach of the New York Giants.
While Saban might eventually take another crack at the NFL, it’s hard to see him being enticed by New York’s opening. The Giants struggled to a 3-13 record in 2017 due to an aging QB in Eli Manning and a defense that severely underperformed.
Saban’s tenure with the Miami Dolphins ended in failure, in large part, because Miami didn’t have a competent starting quarterback so it would be odd for him to go to a franchise with a ton of offensive question marks.
He also makes a whopping $11.25 million a year at Alabama so the only thing the NFL can offer him is an unwanted headache.
We expect Saban and the Tide to keep on rolling next season and beyond as the unquestioned class of college football.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP