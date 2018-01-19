Bruce Cassidy Credits Much Of Bruins’ Recent Success To Chemistry

Quite a few things have gone right for the Boston Bruins the past 15 games, as they’ve secured at least a point in each of those matchups.

But for head coach Bruce Cassidy, a lot of the things that translate to the ice stem from quality chemistry amongst the group. The B’s boss expounded on the success of the group with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley following Thursday’s 5-2 win over the New York Islanders.

