Bruce Cassidy Lauds Bruins’ Resilience After Slow First Period Vs. Canadiens

Sometimes you have it, sometimes you don’t.

But just because you don’t have it, doesn’t mean you can’t dig deep and find a way to win. The Boston Bruins did just that Saturday night at Bell Centre.

The B’s and Montreal Canadiens played a sloppy, disjointed first period, but the Bruins picked it up in the second period and eventually grabbed a 4-1 win.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised his team’s ability to find their B-game when they don’t have their A-game.

