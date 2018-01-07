Bruce Cassidy Lauds Patrice Bergeron’s Skill Following Four-Goal Night

If ever an explanation was needed about Patrice Bergeron’s importance to the Boston Bruins, the answer rests on his four-goal performance in Saturday’s 7-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Following the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised Bergeron’s skill in every facet, noting how “lucky” the Bruins are to have him dress for them each night.

