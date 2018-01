It was a rough first period for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night as they fell behind 1-0 on a goal by Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot.

It was especially rough for Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who took a loose puck to the forehead on the bench.

You really can say Cassidy was using his head.

To see the incident, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images