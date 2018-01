Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to TD Garden on Saturday night, and backup goaltender Anton Khudobin will start between the pipes for the B’s.

Khudobin has a career record of 3-0-1 with a .927 save percentage against the ‘Canes.

For more on Khudobin, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Geico.