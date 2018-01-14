Bruins’ Brad Marchand Finds Back Of Net On Power Play Vs. Canadiens

Photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins fell into an early 1-0 hole against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, but Brad Marchand knotted the score at one before the first intermission.

The B’s went on the power play at the 17:11 mark in the opening period when Phillip Danault was sent to the box for holding. Less than a minute later, Marchand rushed the net, received a pass from Patrice Bergeron and stuffed the shot past Carey Price.

To see Marchand’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.