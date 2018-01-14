Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Finds Back Of Net On Power Play Vs. Canadiens

by on Sat, Jan 13, 2018 at 9:07PM
Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins fell into an early 1-0 hole against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, but Brad Marchand knotted the score at one before the first intermission.

The B’s went on the power play at the 17:11 mark in the opening period when Phillip Danault was sent to the box for holding. Less than a minute later, Marchand rushed the net, received a pass from Patrice Bergeron and stuffed the shot past Carey Price.

