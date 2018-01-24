Bruins’ Brad Marchand Gets Hearing For Elbowing Devils’ Marcus Johansson

The Boston Bruins might be without their hottest player for a little bit.

Bruins winger Brad Marchand is again in trouble with the league, as the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday that Marchand will have a hearing for his elbow on New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson in Boston’s 3-2 win on Tuesday night.

After the game, Marchand claimed he wasn’t trying to elbow Johansson.

“What happened? I don’t know; he got hurt,” Marchand said after the game. “I don’t know what happened. I have no idea what happened. I took a shot and I tumbled down and he was hurt. So I don’t know what happened there, but hopefully he’s OK.”

Marchand has become pretty familiar with the DOPS over the course of his career. He’s been suspended five times in his nine NHL seasons, the most recent coming last April when the NHL handed him a two-game ban for spearing.

The winger has been on some kind of a roll lately, too. Marchand has nine points in his last four games and has nine goals with 15 assists in the Bruins’ 17-game point streak.

