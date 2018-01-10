Bruins’ Brad Marchand Named To NHL All-Star Team For Second Straight Season

Photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NHL released its 2018 All-Star Game rosters Wednesday, and Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand will represent the Atlantic Division for the second consecutive season.

Marchand, who was named an All-Star for the first time last season, leads the Bruins in scoring this season with 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points in 32 games. He is among the NHL’s leaders in several categories, including points per game (fourth), goals per game (eighth) and plus/minus (ninth).

Marchand, a third-round pick in 2006, is coming off a 2016-17 season in which he totaled career-highs in goals (39), assists (46) and points (85).