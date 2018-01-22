Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Undergoes Procedure For Abnormal Heart Rhythm

Photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy underwent a successful procedure Monday at Massachusetts General Hospital to treat an abnormal heart rhythm.

Bruins team internist Dr. David Finn revealed such in a statement Monday, adding that McAvoy will be monitored overnight at Mass General and the expected recovery period is two weeks.

According to Finn, McAvoy told team physicians after the Bruins’ game against the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 26 that he experienced heart palpitations during the contest. He subsequently underwent an evaluation, which diagnosed him with a supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). The type of SVT that McAvoy has is not considered dangerous to his health, per Finn, but it apparently can recur at any time and causes significant symptoms.

McAvoy was cleared to play by the Bruins’ medical team and monitored closely from the time of the initial occurrence through Saturday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, but the 20-year-old ultimately decided to treat the condition with a procedure called an ablation due to a high probability of recurrence.