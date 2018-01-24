Bruins’ Composure Leads To Riley Nash’s Game-Tying Goal Against Devils

Despite conceding the first goal in each of their last six games, the Boston Bruins have displayed some composed hockey in response to the deficits.

The Bruins were outplayed in the first period against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, but they played fundamentally sound, smart hockey in response, and it helped lead to Riley Nash’s game-tying tally.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images