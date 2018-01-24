Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Composure Leads To Riley Nash’s Game-Tying Goal Against Devils

by on Tue, Jan 23, 2018 at 9:05PM
Despite conceding the first goal in each of their last six games, the Boston Bruins have displayed some composed hockey in response to the deficits.

The Bruins were outplayed in the first period against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, but they played fundamentally sound, smart hockey in response, and it helped lead to Riley Nash’s game-tying tally.

To see Nash’s tying goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

