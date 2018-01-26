Bruins Find Themselves Trailing First For Seventh Straight Game

An unlucky bounce resulted in the Ottawa Senators taking a 1-0 lead over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot attempted to pass across the ice to forward Bobby Ryan, and the puck deflected off B’s defenseman Adam McQuaid’s skate and into the Bruins net. The goal put the Bruins down 1-0 for the seventh straight game.

To see Chabot’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports