Bruins Goalie Tuukka Rask Shines During Senators’ Power-Play Opportunities

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask played a key role in Boston’s 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

The B’s found themselves trailing in the first period, but they fought their way back on top with goals from Tim Schaller and Jake DeBrusk. But Rask really stole the show in the third period with a few saves during an Ottawa power play. He finished the game with 23 saves.

To see Rask’s power-play save, check out the “DCU Save of the Day” above, presented by Digital Federal Credit Union.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images