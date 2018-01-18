Boston Bruins

Bruins Honor Willie O’Ree With Special Pre-Game Puck Drop, Jersey Patch And More

by on Wed, Jan 17, 2018 at 9:01PM
BOSTON — Willie O’Ree holds a special place in the history of the NHL and Boston Bruins, and the B’s honored him Wednesday night as the league and team celebrate the 60th anniversary of him breaking the color barrier in pro hockey.

O’Ree became the first-ever black player in league history when he made his B’s debut on Jan. 18, 1958.

He was honored during a special pre-game puck drop before the Bruins took on the rival Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. O’Ree dropped the puck between B’s captain Zdeno Chara and Habs captain Max Pacioretty.

The Bruins, as well as the Canadiens, also wore special jersey patches to mark the occasion.

The Bruins will mark the 60th anniversary of Willie O’Ree’s NHL debut with a special patch and logo this evening.

The Bruins and NHL also will celebrate O’Ree with a street hockey rink in the Allston-Brighton neighborhood of Boston. It will be named “The Willie O’Ree Rink.”

