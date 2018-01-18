Bruins Honor Willie O’Ree With Special Pre-Game Puck Drop, Jersey Patch And More

BOSTON — Willie O’Ree holds a special place in the history of the NHL and Boston Bruins, and the B’s honored him Wednesday night as the league and team celebrate the 60th anniversary of him breaking the color barrier in pro hockey.

O’Ree became the first-ever black player in league history when he made his B’s debut on Jan. 18, 1958.

He was honored during a special pre-game puck drop before the Bruins took on the rival Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. O’Ree dropped the puck between B’s captain Zdeno Chara and Habs captain Max Pacioretty.

The Bruins, as well as the Canadiens, also wore special jersey patches to mark the occasion.

The Bruins and NHL also will celebrate O’Ree with a street hockey rink in the Allston-Brighton neighborhood of Boston. It will be named “The Willie O’Ree Rink.”

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports