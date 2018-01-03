Bruins’ Mistakes Help Islanders Tie Game During First Period

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins took a 1-0 lead Tuesday against the New York Islanders, but they gave it back before the end of the first period.

The B’s won a faceoff in their defensive zone, but as defenseman Brandon Carlo tried to clear the puck, he slipped and fell, leaving the puck unattended near the net.

Islanders winger Jordan Eberle took the puck and stuck it past Tuukka Rask to tie the game at one.

To see NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson break down the mistake, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above, presented by Amica Insurance.