Bruins Notes: B’s Spoil Claude Julien’s Return By Dominating Canadiens

BOSTON — The Bruins welcomed back former coach Claude Julien to TD Garden on Wednesday night, but it was anything but a happy homecoming for the Montreal Canadiens bench boss.

Julien watched his team take a 1-0 lead just 31 seconds into the first period, but it was all downhill from there as Boston cruised to a 4-1 win.

“We weren’t in it from the get-go, probably the first five minutes, and then we’d been playing good hockey until then. I thought our last four or five games were really good, and then (Wednesday night), not good enough,” Julien said. “So, obviously, it’s a disappointing loss for us, and especially with the situation we’re in, but, we didn’t play well. Simple as that.”

The Bruins had a plus-18 edge in shot attempts after the opening 20 minutes. That figure grew to plus-27 after 40 minutes, and at the end of the game the B’s had attempted 24 more shots than the Habs, including a plus-18 edge in shot attempts during 5-on-5 play.

Boston dominated puck possession, used its cycle game and physicality along the boards to extend offensive zone shifts, and erased all hope for Montreal by not letting up despite opening up a multi-goal lead early in the third period.

The Bruins’ win extended their point streak to 14 games, and it’s no coincidence the team’s improved health has led to an impressive stretch of results. When healthy, or close to it, this Bruins roster has the depth, skill and experience to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The B’s are a well-rounded team, and they rank as one of four clubs in the top 10 in both goals scored per game and goals against average.

Here are a few more notes from Bruins-Canadiens:

— The evening wasn’t all bad for Julien, who received a video tribute on the JumboTron that drew a rousing ovation from the crowd during the game.

“Well, yeah, you know, it’s always something that you kind of dread a little bit because it’s a little emotional, and at the same time, trying to keep your emotions intact there so you can coach a game and stuff like that,” Julien said of his tribute.

“But I appreciate what they did for me, and as I said, I’ve got nothing but good things to say about this organization that gave me the opportunity to spend 10 years here, and at the same time I’m kind of happy it’s over so we can move on now, but that doesn’t mean you forget what’s happened here.

“It’s always going to be with you, but now I’m in another chapter of my coaching career, and I’ve got to think about that.”

— The Bruins protected a 2-1 lead with a fantastic second-period penalty kill in which they defended a 5-on-3 Canadiens advantage for 1:09. Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty described the 5-on-3 power play as “sloppy.”

B’s captain Zdeno Chara played a huge role in the PK.

Zdeno Chara's last shift was 4:18. Killed all of Charlie McAvoy's penalty and 1:34 of Brandon Carlo's. Immense. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) January 18, 2018

The Bruins entered Wednesday with the league’s ninth-best penalty kill at 82.9 percent, and the unit went 2-for-2 versus the Habs.

— Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made 21 saves on 22 shots for his 16th win of the season and now has earned at least a point in each of his last 15 decisions (13-0-2). That’s the longest such point streak by an NHL goalie this season.

— Adam McQuaid made his return to the B’s blue line after a lengthy absence due to a broken right fibula suffered during a shot block on Oct. 19. The veteran defenseman played 15:12 of ice time overall and mostly spent time as Matt Grzelcyk’s partner on Boston’s third pairing.

What did McQuaid think of his first performance after a 36-game absence?

“Not too bad,” he said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, just went with the first shift and then the second and just went down from there. I wanted to try to keep things really simple, (Grzelcyk) made life pretty easy to play with — he played really well. All the guys did, so it was nice to be a part of the win. I’m happy to be back.”

— Bruins forward David Pastrnak, who scored his 18th goal of the season, has become one of the most prolific young scorers in team history.

David Pastrnak got the #Bruins rolling in their win Wednesday, adding another point to his phenomenal success at such a young age- ties him for 6th here pic.twitter.com/BVQsEHN5oa — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 18, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images