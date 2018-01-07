Bruins Notes: Patrice Bergeron’s Hot Streak Continues With Four Goals

Patrice Bergeron has never won the Hart Trophy, but it’s hard to find many NHL players more valuable to their team than the Boston Bruins center.

Bergeron literally does it all for the B’s. He creates offense, shuts down the opponent’s top line and excels on special teams.

In Saturday night’s 7-1 blowout win over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden, Bergeron’s scoring prowess made the difference for Boston.

The veteran forward scored a career-high four goals, while also adding an assist for a five-point night. He won 13 of his 17 faceoffs, too.

Bergeron is in the midst of an impressive offensive stretch over the last few weeks. He’s scored 11 goals with two assists on 51 shots over the last 11 games.

Bergeron now has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 34 games this season, which ties him with linemates David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand for the team-lead in goals scored.

Her are some other notes from Bruins-Hurricanes.

— Bergeron, Pastrnak and Marchand all have 16 goals this season. Pastrnak and Marchand lead the team with 38 points. Here’s how they fared Saturday:

Marchand: four assists, two shots

Bergeron: four goals, one assist, seven shots

Pastrnak: one goal, two assists, two shots

This line also has allowed just one even-strength goal on the season. It’s without question the best all-around line in hockey.

— Bruins are 7-0-2 in their last nine games, and have scored 39 goals during that span, including five games with five-plus goals scored.

— Boston’s point streak has been extended to 10 games (8-0-2). It’s the club’s longest point streak since it went 15-0-1 during the 2013-14 season.

— The Bruins haven’t trailed in their last nine games.

— New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks was in attendance and wearing Bergeron’s jersey at Saturday’s game.

— Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward was 8-0-2 in his last 10 games entering Saturday, but he played just 5:43 and gave up goals on both shots he faced in his shortest start of the season.

Thubnail photo via Nov 29, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) reacts during the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Images