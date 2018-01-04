Bruins-Panthers Game Postponed Due To Snow; Makeup Date To Be Announced

Dec 27, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; The Boston Bruins celebrate after defeating the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

A blizzard meant an off-day for children across New England, and they’re not alone: The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers also will get the day off.

The Bruins’ game Thursday night at TD Garden has been postponed, the league announced. No makeup date has been announced yet.

Snowfall hit the Boston area starting early Thursday morning and was falling at a rate of 2 or 3 inches per hour when the league’s announcement came down. Up to 16 inches of snow is expected, and strong wind gusts are expected to make driving conditions treacherous due to low visibility. The snow was expected to continue into the night beyond the game’s scheduled 7 p.m. ET start.

This isn’t the first time inclement weather forced the NHL to postpone a Bruins game. A brutal snow storm in 2013 also led the postponement of a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.