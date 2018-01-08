Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Named NHL First Star Of The Week After Huge Effort

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Patrice Bergeron has been rewarded for his offensive explosion.

The Boston Bruins center on Monday was named the NHL first star of the week for the week ending Jan. 8. Bergeron had five goals and two assists in three games, which included a four-goal, one-assist effort Saturday night in Boston’s 7-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden.

Bergeron’s four-goal performance marked the first time a Bruins player has scored four goals in a game since Dave Andreychuck scored four against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 28, 1999. Bergeron also recorded his 700th career point in the Bruins’ victory over the Hurricanes.

The Bruins collected five of a possible six points this past week, improving their record to 23-10-7. Boston entered Monday in second place in the Atlantic Division, and Bergeron’s continued excellence certainly is a huge reason for the Bruins’ surprising success this season.