Bruins Penalty Kill Benefitting From Zdeno Chara’s Vast Skill Set

The Boston Bruins certainly were not immune from racking up penalties in their 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

But when they were pushed to the limit while down a man, the penalty kill vastly benefitted from the presence of Zdeno Chara on the ice. With his long reach and high hockey IQ, the PK is climbing up the ranks in the league, and much of that can be attributed to him.

To see the breakdown of Chara and the B’s power play, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images.