The Boston Bruins are set to take on the Montreal Canadiens in the first regular season matchup between the two Original Six teams this campaign.

And that means for Boston’s rookies, like Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk, it will be their first opportunity to experience one of the NHL’s most storied rivalries.

