Bruins Wrap: B’s Beat Canadiens 4-1, Extend Point Streak To 14 Games

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins trailed 31 seconds into Wednesday night’s game against the rival Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden, but the rest of the contest went completely in the home team’s favor.

Boston scored four unanswered goals for a 4-1 win to extend its point streak to 14 games. B’s goalie Tuukka Rask made 21 saves on 22 shots for his 16th victory of the season.

Before the game, the Bruins honored Willie O’Ree. Thursday will mark the 60th anniversary of his B’s debut, when he broke the color barrier in the NHL.

The B’s improve to 25-10-8 with the win, while the Habs fall to 18-21-6.

Here’s how it all went down.

WELCOME BACK

Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid made his return to the lineup after breaking his right fibula while blocking a shot on Oct. 19.

VISITORS STRIKE FIRST

Jakub Jerabek scored his first career NHL goal for the Habs just 31 seconds into the game. The puck appeared to take a deflection on its way to the back of the B’s net, possibly off Bruins captain Zdeno Chara.

PASTA TIES IT

It didn’t take the Bruins too long to even the score at a goal apiece. David Pastrnak scored his 18th goal of the season at 6:50 of the first period. His tally, which ties him with Brad Marchand for the team lead, was set up by some impressive passing by linemates Patrice Bergeron and Marchand.

BRUINS TAKE FIRST LEAD

Ryan Spooner put the B’s in front 2-1 with a goal just 2:37 into the second period. The young forward banked a pass attempt off Jonathan Drouin’s skate and into the net for his sixth goal of the season. Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci earned assists on the tally.

HUGE PK

The Bruins penalty kill came up clutch in the middle of the second period when they successfully thwarted 1:09 of a 5-on-3 Canadiens power play. The Habs had one dangerous scoring chance — a Pacioretty shot in the slot — during the two-man advantage.

INSURANCE GOAL

The Bruins went up 3-1 in the third period when Marchand found a loose puck in front of the net and put it past Habs goalie Carey Price for his team-leading 19th goal of the season. Bergeron and Torey Krug assisted on the tally.

POURING IT ON

Krejci extended Boston’s lead to 4-1 by scoring an empty-net goal with 3:14 left to play.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will travel to Brooklyn to take on the New York Islanders on Thursday nigh at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports