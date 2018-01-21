Bruins Wrap: David Pastrnak Scores Twice, Boston Drops Canadiens 4-1

Good morning, good afternoon and good night.

Hockey’s greatest rivalry had three installments over the last week, and in the finale Saturday the Boston Bruins completed the sweep, dropping the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 at Bell Centre.

David Pastrnak scored twice and had a hand in three of the goals, providing the first assist on Torey Krug’s second-period tally. With the Bruins up 3-1 in the final frame, Riley Nash buried the empty-netter with 35 seconds to play.

The win extended the B’s point streak to 16 games.

Tuukka Rask made 24 saves for the Bruins, and Carey Price made 26 stops of his own for the Canadiens.

The B’s climb to 27-10-8 with the win, while the Habs fall to 19-22-6.

Here’s how it all went down:

SLOW OPENER

The first period didn’t lack action, but neither team could score a goal. The Bruins posted 11 shots to Montreal’s nine, also outnumbering them in scoring chances 7-5.

Both penalty units got some ice time, with each team getting hit with one minor penalty in the first. Each power play, however, came and went quietly for both teams.

Possession by and large was even throughout the period, with the Bruins controlling the puck in their zone for just 49 more seconds than Montreal. Each team threatened late in the period, with both sides stringing together a couple quality — albeit ultimately unfruitful — chances in their own end in the final few moments.

OFFENSES GET BUSY IN THE SECOND PERIOD

The second frame began much like the first but quickly took a turn after the midway point.

Max Pacioretty continued his run of good form, potting his seventh goal (and ninth point) in the last eight games. Paul Byron stole the puck away from Charlie McAvoy near center ice, turned and skated into the offensive zone and sent a cross-ice pass to Pacioretty, who buried his 15th goal of the season past Rask at the 11:29 mark.

It's my bobblehead night, and I'll score if I want to. pic.twitter.com/j92ZvWgZjf — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 21, 2018

The Pacioretty goal visibly elevated the intensity on both sides, and 2:40 later the Bruins broke through.

In a good display of resilience, Pastrnak skated along the boards and gathered the puck after getting bodied moments earlier. Upon reaching the goal line he turned and ripped a shot — or pass depending on how you look at it — that hit Price and careened into the net.

Get hit, get back up, and score a goal. pic.twitter.com/3M6czD14cV — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 21, 2018

Building off that momentum, the Bruins added the go-ahead goal less than two minutes later.

Pastrnak skated to the high slot away from the net, turned and dropped a puck to Krug, who was dashing from the point toward the goal on the left wing. The blue-liner ripped the puck short side on Price, tallying the top shelf wrister at 15:56.

BRUINS ADD TWO MORE

With under 10 minutes to play in the game, the Bruins appeared to go up a pair, when Patrice Bergeron potted a would-be power-play goal right on the doorstep. But the play was reviewed and overturned after officials determined Bergeron was offside when he went into the zone.

But with just under three minutes to go, Pastrnak buried the dagger.

Habs defenseman Jordie Benn misplayed a puck in front of his own net, and the B’s star winger quickly slapped it into Price’s pad before burying the juicy rebound.

David Pastrnak’s 20th of the season and 2nd of the game, 3-1 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/79hPhueyFV — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 21, 2018

Nash added an empty-netter for the final goal.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will return to TD Garden on Tuesday for a matchup with the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images.