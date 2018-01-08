Bruins Wrap: Evgeni Malkin Scores Twice, Lifts Penguins To 6-5 Overtime Win

The Boston Bruins scored five goals for the fourth consecutive game Sunday night, but it still wasn’t enough to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins led 3-1, later tied the score at five and won in overtime when Evgeni Malkin tallied his second goal of the night for a 6-5 Pittsburgh win.

Tuukka Rask, who won the Eastern Conference’ First Star Of The Month in December, struggled throughout the game. He gave up six goals on 35 shots.

The Bruins fall to 23-11-6 with the loss, while the Pens improve to 22-19-3.

Here’s how it all went down:

FIRST STRIKE

The Bruins opened the scoring just 1:51 into the game when Ryan Spooner potted his fourth goal of the season. He capitalized on a rebound in front of the net. Jake DeBrusk and Kevan Miller picked up assists on Spooner’s tally.

ALL TIED UP

Newly acquired Pens defenseman Jamie Oleksiak halted the Bruins’ momentum when he scored to even the game at one goal apiece.

PENS GO UP

Phil Kessel put the Pens up 2-1 with a first-period power-play goal. His shot traveled through a bit of net-front traffic, which probably shielded Rask’s vision a bit. The Penguins entered Sunday with the league’s No. 1 power play. Sidney Crosby and Malkin were credited with assists on Kessel’s goal.

Kris Letang put the Penguins up 3-1 when his shot from the point beat Rask. The B’s netminder was late reacting to the shot and it cost him. Crosby earned the lone assist on Letang’s third goal of the campaign.

BRUINS TIE IT

Brad Marchand scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season at 7:18 of the second period. Patrice Bergeron won the faceoff right to his linemate, who wristed a shot past Pens goalie Tristan Jarry.

A minute later, Noel Acciari tied the score at three with his sixth goal of the season.

BRUINS ONSLAUGHT

After going down 3-1 in the first period on three unanswered goals by the Penguins, the Bruins scored three straight tallies of their own to take a 4-3 advantage in the second period. The go-ahead goal was scored by David Pastrnak, who tied Marchand for the team lead with his 17th goal of the campaign.

Pastrnak patiently skated around the back of the net and fired a shot from a bad angle that got past Jarry, silencing the stunned Pens fans in attendance.

The B’s continued to pile on when David Backes put his team up 5-3 with his eighth goal of the season. Zdeno Chara and Danton Heinen earned assists on the play.

Boston’s fifth goal resulted in the end of Jarry’s night. He was replaced by Penguins No. 1 netminder Matt Murray.

ANOTHER LATE GOAL

The Bruins have not closed periods that well this season, giving up too many late goals. It happened again, as Malkin scored another Penguins power-play goal with 3.6 seconds left in the second period to pull Pittsburgh within one at 5-4.

TIED AGAIN

Conor Sheary tied the game at five with an unassisted goal 2:54 into the third period.

CLUTCH SAVE

Murray stopped Marchand on a penalty shot with 1:01 remaining in regulation.

OVERTIME WINNER

A 2-on-1 between Kessel and Malkin led to the latter ending the game with a goal in overtime. It was his second tally of the game. Malkin also had one assist for a 3-point night.

UP NEXT

The Bruins have their “bye week” coming up. They don’t return to action until Saturday night when they’ll take on the rival Canadiens in Montreal.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images