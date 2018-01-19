Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron’s Hat Trick Sends Boston Past Islanders 5-2

Patrice Bergeron long has been known as a defensive forward, but the four-time Selke Trophy winner certainly has made quite the impression as a goal-scorer on a couple occasions since the turn of the calendar year.

The Boston Bruins’ center posted a hat trick Thursday, pacing the B’s in a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders at Barclays Center. The scoring deluge comes just 12 days after a four-goal showing from the 32-year-old in a win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

With the win, the Bruins extended their point streak to 15 games while also sweeping the season series with the Isles, outscoring them 13-4 in the three wins.

Bergeron scored a goal in each period, with Ryan Spooner adding another Bruins tally in the second period and Brad Marchand and empty-netter in the third. Boston fell behind early after a Jordan Eberle goal less than eight minutes into the game, but afterwards the Bruins mostly were polished in each end of the ice.

Anton Khudobin made 22 saves for the Bruins, and Jaroslav Halak made 29 stops of his own for the Isles.

The B’s climb to 26-10-8 with the win, while the Isles fell to 23-20-4.

Here’s how it all went down:

BRUINS ANSWER AFTER EARLY DEFICIT

For the fourth consecutive game the Bruins conceded the first goal of the match. Brandon Carlo turned the puck over trying to skate out of the defensive zone, and after Mathew Barzal corralled it, he hit Eberle who was crashing toward the net and buried the goal at 7:35.

But as they usually have done, the Bruins had an answer. Just over six minutes later, Bergeron wristed a missile past Halak after receiving a pass from Marchand, who gathered a loose puck just before the blue line and found his teammate dashing toward the net.

Patrice Bergeron with an absolute snipe 😳 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/4KEI32fhJ8 — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) January 19, 2018

BRUINS POT A PAIR IN THE SECOND

Ryan Spooner found himself at the right place at the right time off a draw nearly midway through the second, netting his seventh goal of the season and giving the Bruins their first lead of the game.

Six goals over his last eight games for Ryan Spooner. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/OaFuddIUqR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 19, 2018

After Anders Lee got whistled for tripping David Krejci, Bergeron posted his second goal of the game on the power play. Torey Krug’s shot from the point drilled Adam Pelech in the slot, and the puck landed near Bergeron, who snapped it past Halak for the two-goal advantage.

Patrice Bergeron PPG and the #NHLBruins are up 3-1 pic.twitter.com/lckBIGBhgt — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 19, 2018

BERGERON EARNS THE HAT TRICK

Marchand connected with Bergeron yet again, this time 3:45 into the third period. Marchand went to the ground with the puck as he skated deep into the offensive zone, but in a tremendous display of hustle and skill, he managed to keep control and hit Bergeron, who dangled it himself and finished the wrist shot to secure his third tally of the night.

Patrice Bergeron secures the hat trick on this ridiculous sequence pic.twitter.com/80NFsIIoFg — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 19, 2018

With things looking bleak for the Isles, John Tavares scored off a pass from Josh Bailey after the Bruins again struggled to get the puck out of the defensive zone, pulling New York within a pair.

The Islanders threatened with a few more chances, but Khudobin answered with a few quality saves to preserve the lead.

And with the Isles’ net empty, Brad Marchand scored an empty-netter at 18:59.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will continue their road trip Saturday with their third game in a week against the Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop from the Bell Centre is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images.