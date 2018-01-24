Bruins Wrap: Boston Beats Devils 3-2 As Tuukka Rask Makes 37 Saves

The streak lives on.

Despite getting outplayed for nearly the entirety of the game, the Boston Bruins cashed in on enough timely chances to earn a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday, and extend their point streak to 17 games.

All five of the games’ goals were scored in the second period, with Riley Nash, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand contributing the tallies for Boston. The Bruins, however, ultimately were outshot 39-24, allowing a horrid 19 of those shots in the first period.

Tuukka Rask was huge in net for the Bruins, making 37 saves. Cory Schneider made 17 stops of his own for the Devils, and Ken Appleby, who took over in net for the third period after Schneider exited with a lower body injury, made four saves.

The B’s climb to 28-10-8 with the win, while the Devils fall to 24-15-8.

Here’s how it all went down:

RASK STANDS ON HIS HEAD

The Bruins’ skaters got off to a dreadfully slow start, but they were fortunate Tuukka Rask didn’t.

New Jersey got 19 shots off in the first period — the most shots allowed by the Bruins in a single period all season — while the B’s answered with nine shots of their own.

Rask was stellar in response, however, turning away all 19 shots in the period and keeping quality rebounds to a minimum. He stood tall as Boston was outplayed in just about every facet of the game.

WILD SECOND PERIOD

Despite going scoreless in the first period even with an onslaught of shots, the Devils quickly made the Bruins pay in the second. Just over two minutes into the period, New Jersey blueliner Will Butcher ripped a shot from the point, and Miles Wood was waiting at the front of the net and finished with a nice tip-in.

Someone needed to get them out of this 5-on-5 funk. Thank you, Miles Wood.#njdevils pic.twitter.com/CD43QYrj5z — Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) January 24, 2018

Just under five minutes later, however, the Bruins found an answer.

After a puck battle in the corner of the Bruins’ offensive zone, Riley Nash came up with the puck and wristed it lightly in the air toward the net. The puck appeared to have caught Sami Vatanen’s stick, but it knuckled in the air and past Schneider, resulting in a pretty bizarre goal.

The tie wouldn’t last long, though.

Exactly two minutes later, the Devils got a quality clearance out of their defensive zone, and had a nice little tic-tac-toe to on the 3-on-2, resulting in a Damon Severson goal.

Johansson and Zacha backhand sauces for Severson to bury.#NJDevils pic.twitter.com/GHLYopFtck — Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) January 24, 2018

The Devils fell victim to a slew of penalties minutes later. Wood got whistled for double minors at 11:30 and was joined in the box by Marcus Johansson 32 seconds later.

The Bruins moved the puck well during the resulting 5-on-3, and were rewarded at 12:53 when Patrice Bergeron snapped a shot from the high slot off a feed from Brad Marchand.

Patrice Bergeron remains in God Mode pic.twitter.com/U7pqwtTNTy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 24, 2018

After pulling things back into a tie, the Bruins went into the break with all the momentum thanks to a beautiful tally from Marchand with 33 seconds left in the period. The winger got the puck at center ice and skated into the offensive zone, dangling the puck and dancing around Schneider, finishing the go-ahead tally.

BRUINS BEND, BUT DON’T BREAK IN THIRD

The third period ended scoreless, but the Bruins certainly had their backs pushed to the wall in order to hold their advantage.

Adam McQuaid got whistled for interference at 16:12, with the Bruins killing off New jersey’s advantage, allowing them to only get one shot over the two minutes.

The Devils pulled the goalie in the final minutes, but couldn’t make anything of their chances with the extra skater.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will hit the road and take on the Ottawa Senators in their last game before the All-Star Break. Puck drop from Canadian Tire Centre is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports