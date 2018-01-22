Bucks Fire Jason Kidd; Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly ‘Devastated’

Photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Milwaukee Bucks were the early darlings of the 2017-18 NBA season, but with their recent slide to eighth place in the Eastern Conference, ownership felt it was time for a change.

That change was made Monday when the Bucks announced they had fired head coach Jason Kidd after three-plus seasons at the helm.

The Bucks have relieved Jason Kidd of Head Coaching Duties https://t.co/36b0UR0O6y — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 22, 2018

Kidd led the Bucks to a 23-22 record so far this season, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the decision to fire Kidd was based on many factors, including the team’s recent drop in the standings.

Bucks made move on Kidd based upon dropping into the 8th seed in the East, frayed relationships in organization and general non-alignment, league sources tell ESPN. Bucks job will be most sought after of offseason, largely because of @Giannis_An34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2018

And the move apparently didn’t sit well with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Sources: Jason Kidd hasn’t been officially told yet. Giannis Antetokounmpo is devastated. https://t.co/FGaqQybJtn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 22, 2018

While it is not yet clear whether Milwaukee will seek a replacement for Kidd immediately or wait until the offseason, the Bucks’ head coaching job likely will be the most attractive option out there. The Bucks have a talented young core that includes Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, Thon Maker and Jabari Parker and should be a force in the East for the foreseeable future.

Bucks assistant coach Joe Prunty will take over as the interim coach.