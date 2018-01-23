Bud Light Will Buy Beer For Philadelphia If Eagles Win Super Bowl LII

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you thought Philadelphia partied hard when the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, you haven’t seen anything yet.

If the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Eagles fans will be celebrating on the house, thanks to offensive tackle Lane Johnson and Bud Light. Courtesy of a training camp Super Bowl prediction by Johnson, Bud Light has offered free beer to everyone in Philadelphia should the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

.@LaneJohnson65 Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal? https://t.co/syd5WHfsvo — Bud Light (@budlight) August 2, 2017

The deal started when Johnson told ESPN during training camp “if we win a Super Bowl, I’m giving out beer to everyone.”

Bud Light heard of his proclamation and offered a different deal to the City of Brotherly Love.

And while many expected Bud Light to squirm out of the deal, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

After the Eagles defeated the Vikings in the NFC Championship, a Bud Light spokesperson told CBS Sports-Philadelphia that they are working on a deal to assure Philadelphia residents free beer via Bud Light should the Eagles defeat Tom Brady and Co.

The Eagles currently are massive underdogs entering Super Bowl LII, but many didn’t expect them to get out of the NFC bracket and yet here they are. One win away from a Lombardi Trophy and a massive party, courtesy of Bud Light.