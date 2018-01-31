Can Tom Brady End 51-Year-Old QB Curse At Super Bowl LII?

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady regularly breaks Super Bowl records but what about curses?

The New England Patriots quarterback will look to end a 51-year-old jinx Sunday in Minneapolis, Minn., when his team faces the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. If Brady steers the Pats to victory, he’ll become the first quarterback to lead the NFL in passing yards and win the Super Bowl in the same season.

Since 1966, five quarterbacks have reached the big game the same season in which they led the league in passing and all have lost, including Brady in 2007 when the Patriots lost to the New York Giants at Super Bowl XLII.

Tom Brady led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards this season No player to lead the NFL in pass yards has ever won the Super Bowl in that season (0-5 record) Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Rich Gannon, Kurt Warner & Dan Marino all lost in the Super Bowl after leading NFL in pass yards pic.twitter.com/l2Nx2fmRWK — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 24, 2018

2017 represents the third time Brady has led the NFL in passing yards, joining his aforementioned 2007 campaign and 2005, in which the Patriots exited the playoffs in the Divisional Round.

