Canadiens’ Aggressiveness Leads To First-Period Goal Vs. Bruins

The Montreal Canadiens struck first in their Saturday night matchup with the Boston Bruins at Bell Centre.
At the 3:22 mark in the first period, Victor Mete ripped a shot from the point that was stopped by Tuukka Rask. But unfortunately for the Bruins, Max Pacioretty was there to jam home the rebound to give Montreal a quick 1-0 lead.
The Canadiens’ aggressiveness got the Bruins out of position, which gave Mete a clear shot from the point, leading to Pacioretty’s rebound goal.
To see NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson break down the sequence, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP