Canadiens’ Aggressiveness Leads To First-Period Goal Vs. Bruins

Photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Montreal Canadiens struck first in their Saturday night matchup with the Boston Bruins at Bell Centre.

At the 3:22 mark in the first period, Victor Mete ripped a shot from the point that was stopped by Tuukka Rask. But unfortunately for the Bruins, Max Pacioretty was there to jam home the rebound to give Montreal a quick 1-0 lead.

The Canadiens’ aggressiveness got the Bruins out of position, which gave Mete a clear shot from the point, leading to Pacioretty’s rebound goal.

To see NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson break down the sequence, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.