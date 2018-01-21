Canadiens Beat Metropolitan Division-Leading Capitals Ahead Of Bruins Matchup

This season largely has been disappointing for the Montreal Canadiens, but they enter Saturday’s tilt with the Boston Bruins on a high after beating the Washington Capitals 3-2 at Verizon Center on Friday.

Habs top-line winger Max Pacioretty potted a pair of goals in the win over the Metropolitan Division’s top team.

For more on the Canadiens, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images