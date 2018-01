Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward was supposed to be the backup this season, but his play of late has made it tough for head coach Bill Peters to sit the veteran netminder.

Ward is 8-0-2 in his last 10 games, and he’ll look to extend Carolina’s point streak with him in net to 11 games when he takes on the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

For more on Ward, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor.