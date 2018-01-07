Canucks’ Michael Del Zotto Picks Up Teammate’s Teeth — Because Hockey

Michael Del Zotto truly is a wonderful teammate.

Sure, the Vancouver Canucks defenseman has just one goal, 11 assists and is a minus-16 through 41 games, but it’s the little things that count — like being your team’s part-time dentist.

Del Zotto showcased his value during Vancouver’s 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leaves on Saturday. At one point during the game, fellow defenseman Chris Tanev took a puck off the face, resulting in the losses of multiple teeth.

Here’s the play:

Chris Tanev takes a deflected shot to the face, heads to the room pic.twitter.com/qJch38mgu7 — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) January 7, 2018

Ouch.

Now take a look at Del Zotto, who skated over and picked up Tanev’s missing teeth:

Like a good D-partner, Del Zotto grabs a few teeth Tanev left on the ice. pic.twitter.com/vClfkNoPF3 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 7, 2018

Have you ever seen anything more hockey than that? No, you haven’t.

Actually, that time Joe Thornton lost a chunk of his beard during a fight was pretty great, too.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images