Carmelo Anthony Joins 25K-Point Club In Thunder’s Win Vs. Pistons

Photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images

Welcome to the club, Carmelo Anthony.

The Oklahoma City Thunder forward became the 21st player to score 25,000 points in an NBA career Saturday, as he scored 21 points in the Thunder’s 121-108 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Anthony notched point number 25,000 on a free throw with 8:30 left in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena.

With this free throw, Carmelo Anthony reaches 25,000 points for his career! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/yqMAngCUIo — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2018

“It’s a very, very special, special moment…To kind of know what it took to get to this point and the amount of work that was put in to get to this point, the teammates that I’ve played with over the years, and for me to still be at a point in my career where I still have a lot more to go,” Anthony said after the game, per ESPN.

Anthony now is one of the three active players to have scored 25,000 points, joining Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James.

Anthony has been a prolific scorer since he was drafted third overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 NBA Draft. He has averaged 24.4 points per game over the course of his 15-year career, but he is averaging a career-low 17.6 points per game this season.

Anthony ranks 21st on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and now is 191 points away from passing Jerry West for 20th all time.