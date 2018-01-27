Caroline Wozniacki Wins Australian Open, Finally Claims Grand Slam Title

Caroline Wozniacki finally has entered the major-winners’ club.

The Danish tennis star won the 2018 Australian Open women’s singles final on Saturday at Melbourne Park, beating Simona Halep 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 in a marathon match. The Australian Open victory was Wozniacki’s first-ever Grand Slam title after 42 unsuccessful attempts in previous competitions.

A dream come true!! @australianopen champion and new world #1 😘🏆 pic.twitter.com/aA5pcOqDcy — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) January 27, 2018

A host of tennis greats congratulated Wozniacki, who celebrates her first grand-slam win seven years after she rose to the No. 1 ranking for the first time.

I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. 😭 from a year ago to today I'm so proud my friend so proud. Literally can't even sleep now — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 27, 2018

Congratulations @CaroWozniacki – welcome to the Club. — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 27, 2018

Couldn’t be happier for @CaroWozniacki !! Enjoy your moment !!! #HOF I want that moment for @Simona_Halep . It’s coming …… — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 27, 2018

I was flying for the final and it sounds like I missed a great one! Congratulations @CaroWozniacki on your first Grand Slam and bad luck @Simona_Halep – you are both champions! See you soon 🤗 — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 27, 2018

What a match !!! @CaroWozniacki v @Simona_Halep …both players deserve all the credit in the world but it’s #Wozniacki time to shine ! #1 #Champion — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) January 27, 2018

Having lost the lost the United States Open final in 2009 and 2014 to Kim Clijsters and Williams, respectively, Wozniacki finally can finally put the hard-luck chapters of her career to rest and revel in the fact she’s a major champion.

Thumbnail photo via Luttiau Nicolas/Presse Sports/USA TODAY NETWORK