Caroline Wozniacki Wins Australian Open, Finally Claims Grand Slam Title

Caroline Wozniacki finally has entered the major-winners’ club.
The Danish tennis star won the 2018 Australian Open women’s singles final on Saturday at Melbourne Park, beating Simona Halep 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 in a marathon match. The Australian Open victory was Wozniacki’s first-ever Grand Slam title after 42 unsuccessful attempts in previous competitions.
A host of tennis greats congratulated Wozniacki, who celebrates her first grand-slam win seven years after she rose to the No. 1 ranking for the first time.
Having lost the lost the United States Open final in 2009 and 2014 to Kim Clijsters and Williams, respectively, Wozniacki finally can finally put the hard-luck chapters of her career to rest and revel in the fact she’s a major champion.
Thumbnail photo via Luttiau Nicolas/Presse Sports/USA TODAY NETWORK
