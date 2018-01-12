Carrie Underwood, Ludacris Team Up For ‘Champion’ Song You’ll Hear A Lot In Next Month

Photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images

February is going to be one of the biggest months in the history of NBC Sports, and an unlikely music duo apparently will set the soundtrack for the network’s coverage of the two biggest sporting events of the year.

NBC has the distinction of broadcasting not only Super Bowl LII from Minneapolis, but the peacock network will follow that with coverage of the Winter Olympics from South Korea. And to push the coverage of both, NBC turned to country megastar Carrie Underwood and rapper Ludacris for the de facto theme song of both.

Underwood is no stranger to the NBC family. She took over for Faith Hill as the singer of the “Sunday Night Football” theme song a few years ago. Now, it will be “The Champion” that ultimately becomes an earworm for sports fans across America. In fact, the song’s on-screen debut will come this weekend ahead of NBC’s divisional-round coverage.

“I think it’s going to become a sports anthem,” NBC producer Fred Gaudelli told Variety. “It’s going to be one of those songs that you see cut to highlights for the next 25 years.”