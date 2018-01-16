Case Keenum Leads Thunderous Vikings Chant In Spine-Tingling Moment

Case Keenum typically leads the Minnesota Vikings’ offense, but Sunday night, he led the team’s fan base.

Keenum helped the Vikings pull off the improbable by connecting with Stefon Diggs on a 61-yard, game-winning touchdown to stun the New Orleans Saints.

The veteran quarterback, as all Vikings players and fans did, went ballistic as Diggs crossed the goal line as time expired. But the game still wasn’t officially over, as Minnesota needed to attempt the extra point following its thrilling score. And during the time it look for both teams to line up, Keenum and the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd raucously executed the Vikings’ team chant in one of the coolest moments of the season.

Check out the thunderclap in all of its awesomeness in the clip below:

This right here is the moment of the NFL season. Case Keenum leads the Skol chant. #NOvsMIN #Skol #Vikings pic.twitter.com/jx3X61Sr7i — Sports Burd 🦅 (@Sports_Burd) January 15, 2018

Goosebumps.

And if the Vikings are able to top the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, Minnesota fans will get to unleash the “Skol!” chant on home turf once again in Super Bowl LII.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports