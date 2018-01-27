Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Opens Up About Reported Rift With Kevin Love

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

There’s been a lot of drama in Cleveland lately, most of it centering around Kevin Love and Isaiah Thomas.

The Cavaliers reportedly had a team meeting in which a few players, led by Thomas, questioned the legitimacy of Love’s illness that caused him to leave the Cavs’ blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder early on Jan. 20.

Then, during the Cavs’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Love appeared to mock Thomas’ height by bending over and handing him the ball as if he were a small child.

Of course, all this has the sports world abuzz about the possible beef between the two, but the star guard shot down those theories Saturday.

Isaiah Thomas explains his role in the Cavs’ team meeting as it pertains to Kevin Love and shrugs off Love’s pass to him in the Indiana game when it appeared the 6-foot-9 Love bended over in an exaggerated fashion to deliberately mock the height of the 5-foot-9 Thomas. pic.twitter.com/wD1xMUD7jo — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 27, 2018

Love also tossed his warmup jacket onto teammate Jeff Green’s face Friday, which further fueled thoughts that the All-Star forward is fed up with the situation in Cleveland.

We’re sure this won’t be the last time we hear about some drama with the Cavs.