Cavs’ Unique Practice Situation Might Be An Issue For Isaiah Thomas

Photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers have enough doom and gloom on their plate right now. But there’s one more cause for concern that may have been overlooked.

After logging a season-high 32 minutes in the Cavs’ loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, point guard Isaiah Thomas was asked how he felt about getting so much run.

His answer raised a few eyebrows.

“I mean, that’s the only thing that’s gonna help me, because we don’t practice,” Thomas said, via UPROXX.com. (The) only thing that’s gonna help me is getting reps, running up and down the floor, getting my hip, getting my body accustomed to taking a beating and to running up and down the floor and getting in basketball shape. That’s the only thing that’s gonna help me.”

That’s right: Unlike most NBA teams, Cleveland rarely holds in-season practices.

The “practice” of not practicing is nothing new for the Cavs, and it makes sense for the oldest roster in the league. Since LeBron James returned to Cleveland in 2014, the veteran-laden club has mastered the art of conserving its energy for the postseason and thriving when it matters most.

Yet these accommodations pose a problem for Thomas, whose first game with his new team didn’t come until Jan. 2 due to a serious hip injury. The only opportunities he’s had to regain his groove are live games — of which he’s played just five since last May.

Not surprisingly, Thomas’ rust is showing: He’s shot 38 percent or worse from the field in each of his last three games and is 2-for-18 from 3-point range during that span.

The All-Star guard’s game only should improve as he plays on a more regular basis. But this is definitely an adjustment for Thomas: His former team, the Boston Celtics, regularly held practices on non-game days, and Thomas often was among the last to leave the facility as he hoisted extra shots.

In Cleveland, shaking off that rust might require a little more trial by fire.