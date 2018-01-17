Celtics ‘Careless’ In Rare Late-Game Underperformance Vs. Pelicans

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images.

BOSTON — More often than not, a battle late in the game isn’t too daunting for the Boston Celtics.

But in Tuesday’s 116-113 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, it was. And that wasn’t lost on anyone in the locker room afterwards.

After claiming the lead in the fourth quarter and extending it to five, the Celtics lost the advantage in the final four minutes. And after a good start to the overtime period, they visibly were pedestrian the rest of the way, allowing New Orleans to run away by putting together a 6-0 run.

“I think that we were a little laid back throughout the game for whatever reason, just a little too relaxed,” said Al Horford. “During those (late-game) situations we have to be able to execute better and we’ve been doing a good job of that all year, but for some reason tonight we didn’t.

“All game we were a little careless and it just carried over there at the end. We were up five and we thought we had it and it just got away from us.”

While the Celtics did display some carelessness, at times they displayed equal resolve. Emblematic of the Celtics erasing the Pelicans lead — which grew to 12 at it’s biggest — in the fourth quarter, Boston tied the game off a hustle play to get an offensive rebound which led to an emphatic dunk.

However too often the Celtics have found ways to use that momentum to win a game, but at some point or another it wasn’t going to work out, and Tuesday’s loss proved to be the night.

“We can’t come back every game. It’s as simple as that,” said point guard Kyrie Irving, who scored a team-leading 27 points.

Irving had a rare missed free throw with a minute left in regulation that would’ve put the Celtics up by a pair upon making the second. And though Anthony Davis returned the favor with a missed free throw with 20 seconds to play, the extra point from Irving would have changed the dynamic of the final minute.

The Celtics then went scoreless the final 2:11 of overtime, missing three shots that all were solid looks.

“Well, I mean, you’ve got to play the whole way through,” said head coach Brad Stevens. “I’m guessing we didn’t defend the way we wanted to for more than 10 or 12 minutes all night. So that was number one, and it kind of puts you in a tough spot. And then, you know, we had a drought there late where we had some good looks that didn’t go and we had some possessions that weren’t as good.”

The Celtics have won nine times this season when trailing by at least 10 points, the NBA leaders in such a measure. And coming off a win in London against the Philadelphia 76ers in which they trailed by 22, overcoming Tuesday’s deficit only seemed like a slight undertaking.

But instead, they got a harsh lesson in the need to play — to quote Stevens — “the whole way through.”