Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Shows Off Smooth Handles On Impressive Layup

Jayson Tatum has struggled to score or shoot well over the last few weeks, leading many people to suggest he’s hit the “rookie wall.”

The Boston Celtics forward seemed to break through it Monday night in Denver with this sensational drive to the basket. Tatum used a behind-the-back dribble move and impressive coordination to convert a tough layup as part of a first half that saw the C’s lead the Nuggets 56-45 at Pepsi Center.

Tatum scored 10 points, shot 4-for-6 (2-for-3 from 3-point range) and was a team-best plus-13 in the first half.

He entered Monday averaging 13.4 points per game this season.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images