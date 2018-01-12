Celtics’ Kyrie Irving Became Flat-Earth Truther … Because Of Instagram?

Kyrie Irving, as you probably know by now, is — or used to be — a flat-Earth truther. At the very least, the Boston Celtics guard at one time entertained the idea that our Earth, in all its spherical glory, is flat.

But where did Irving come up with this nonsense?

Did he read a book? Nope. Did he spend too much time watching the History Channel? Close — but still no.

Irving recently sat down with Philadelphia 76ers guard J.J. Redick for an episode of “The J.J. Redick Podcast” (very creative name). And during his appearance, Irving revealed the culprit for his flat-Earth gobbledygook: an Instagram rabbit hole.

BREAKING: Kyrie Irving, on JJ Redick’s podcast, reveals that his flat-Earth theory came from his dutiful research on … Instagram.https://t.co/YeeSygcGFr pic.twitter.com/4r9qK8lmnD — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) January 12, 2018

So Irving, who regularly implores people to “do their own research” and not accept “universal truths,” did his research on Instagram?

You practically can hear Bill Nye spitting out his coffee.

Here’s the full episode of Redick’s podcast:

If you made it through the first 10 minutes, then you now know that Redick questions the existence of dinosaurs.

Let that sink in.

For those keeping score at home, that’s one Duke alum who’s unconvinced the Earth is flat, and another who thinks dinosaur fossils might be coincidences. What a time to be alive.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports