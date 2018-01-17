Celtics Legend, Hall Of Famer JoJo White Dies At Age 71, Per Report

The basketball world has lost a beloved member.

Longtime NBA and Boston Celtics reporter Steve Bulpett of The Boston Herald tweeted Tuesday that C’s legend and Basketball Hall of Famer JoJo White has died at age 71 after a battle with cancer.

Just received a call from one of JoJo White's old teammates to say the Celtic legend has passed away at 71 after his battle with cancer. A 2015 Hall of Fame inductee, JoJo was a seven-time All-Star and MVP of the 1976 Finals. No. 10 is retired in his honor. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) January 16, 2018

White, as noted in the tweet above, was the MVP of the 1976 NBA Finals, when the Celtics defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games. Game 5 of that series is considered one of the best, if not the best game in NBA playoff history.

The Celtics prevailed in triple overtime, and White’s 33 points and nine assists were a major reason why. Take a look at his highlights from that memorable game in the video below.

White averaged 18.4 points and 5.1 assists per game in 10 seasons with the Celtics, beginning in the 1969-70 campaign. He won two championships with the Celtics in 1973-74 and 1975-76.

White was a man of many talents, as Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey noted on Twitter.

RIP @celtics great Jo Jo White. Only player drafted 4 times – NBA, MLB, NFL, US Military. — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) January 17, 2018

The Celtics retired White’s No. 10 in 1982. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports