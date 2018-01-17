Celtics Legend, Hall Of Famer JoJo White Dies At Age 71, Per Report

The basketball world has lost a beloved member.
Longtime NBA and Boston Celtics reporter Steve Bulpett of The Boston Herald tweeted Tuesday that C’s legend and Basketball Hall of Famer JoJo White has died at age 71 after a battle with cancer.
White, as noted in the tweet above, was the MVP of the 1976 NBA Finals, when the Celtics defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games. Game 5 of that series is considered one of the best, if not the best game in NBA playoff history.
The Celtics prevailed in triple overtime, and White’s 33 points and nine assists were a major reason why. Take a look at his highlights from that memorable game in the video below.
White averaged 18.4 points and 5.1 assists per game in 10 seasons with the Celtics, beginning in the 1969-70 campaign. He won two championships with the Celtics in 1973-74 and 1975-76.
White was a man of many talents, as Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey noted on Twitter.
The Celtics retired White’s No. 10 in 1982. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports
