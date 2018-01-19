Celtics Notes: Kyrie Irving Sorely Missed; Joel Embiid Dominates Boston Big Men

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving’s candidacy for NBA MVP was bolstered during Thursday night’s ugly offensive performance by the C’s in an 89-80 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

Without Irving, who sat out because of a shoulder injury, the C’s shot just 41.1 percent from the floor, hit only seven of 29 3-point shots, generated 13 points in the second quarter and scored a season-low 53 points through three quarters.

In addition to poor shooting, the C’s also were sloppy with the basketball. They committed 19 turnovers and had just 13 assists on 30 made shots.

Irving is the team’s leading scorer with 23.6 points per game, and he also ranks second on the C’s with 5.0 assists per game. The threat he poses on the court and his ultra-effectiveness in the pick-and-roll makes everyone around him’s job much easier. And when you take that away, guys who aren’t as comfortable creating their own shot now have to work harder to find quality looks at the basket.

So, it’s no surprise that four of Boston’s 10 lowest-scoring games of the season, including three of the lowest five, have come without Irving in the lineup.

10 lowest scoring games for the Celtics this year, not surprisingly, include all four games the Celtics have played without Kyrie. (those games in bold) pic.twitter.com/Aiq3o0fuKE — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 19, 2018

Irving told reporters before the game that all tests on his shoulder came back negative, so it’s possible he’s back in the lineup when the C’s return to the court in a few days against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. They certainly will be hoping he’s ready to go after Wednesday’s lackluster effort offensively.

Here are some other notes from Celtics-76ers:

— The 76ers had lost all three of their previous meetings with the Celtics this season, and Wednesday’s win avoided a season sweep at the hands of their rival. Boston entered the night having won 15 of its last 16 games versus Philly, including last week’s impressive comeback in London.

— 76ers center Joel Embiid, who earlier in the day was named a 2018 NBA All-Star Game starter from the Eastern Conference, easily was the best player on the floor. He led all players with 26 points and 16 rebounds, including a dominant 10-point performance in the third quarter.

— Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown, who scored 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting, admitted that he won’t be rooting for the New England Patriots in their AFC Championship matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

He has a good reason, though. His cousin is Jaguars cornerback AJ Bouye, and Brown is hoping he intercepts Patriots quarterback Tom Brady a few times.

WATCH: Jaylen Brown makes no apologies “hope my cousin picks off Brady 3 times and takes it to the house” Jaylen Brown says he’ll be at Gillette following their Magic game rooting on AJ Bouye and the #jaguars pic.twitter.com/F2QRi7bggg — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 19, 2018

— The Celtics honored legendary guard and Hall of Famer Jo Jo White with a jersey and flowers in his normal seat at TD Garden. The team also held a moment of silence for White before tip-off. White died Tuesday at age 71.

The #Celtics took moment of silence before the game for Jo Jo White pic.twitter.com/GLvU2MM96v — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 18, 2018

