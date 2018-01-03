Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Two of the Eastern Conference’s premier teams will square off Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rematch of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals. A lot has transpired since that five-game series, though, as the two teams swapped star players over the offseason.

Kyrie Irving will look to help the C’s even the season series against the Cavs, who gutted out a 102-99 win over Boston in Cleveland on opening night. Isaiah Thomas, on the other hand, will not be active after making his Cavaliers debut Tuesday night.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers online:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images